Major $54 million cocaine drug bust arrive at Port Everglades Florida…

Drugs with a street value of $54 million offloaded at the Port of Everglades Florida.

FLORIDA| The crew of @uscg Cutter Diligence (WMEC 616) offloaded more than 4,125 pounds of cocaine with an assessed street value of approximately $54 million in @portevergladesfl, Monday!

#USCG crews worked alongside interagency and international partners to seize the illegal narcotics in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea during three separate interdictions.

The following assets and crews were involved in the interdictions:

– Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier (WPC 1115)

– Royal Navy ship HMS Trent (P 244)

– U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific (PAC-TACLET)

– U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (CBP-AMO)

– Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-South)

Along with the illicit narcotics, 11 suspected smugglers were apprehended and will face prosecution in federal courts by the @thejusticedept.