Two shot on Key West Street north of Cordeaux Ave….MALE DEAD!!!

NASSAU| We have a shooting incident unfolding in the community of Key West Street north of Cordeaux Ave.

We know a female has been taken to hospital via EMS Services. The male victim was not so fortunate. He was shot in the head and chest with a high-powered AK-47 weapon. He died on the scene.

BP will attempt to track down his identity and see if he was known to police and on bail. Who needs streetlights to work – These people on bail getting gunned down in the BIG SUNLIGHT!

We report yinner decide!