Former Senior Cabinet Minister aide caught moving drugs off American tracked aircraft in Congo Town, Andros!

OC South Andros ASP Devon Tunquest is under arrest!

ASP Devon Turnquest OC Congo Town, Andros

Congo Town, Andros| An American-tracked plane loaded with drugs landed in Congo Town, Andros two nights ago.

High Command deep inside the RBPF confirms the OC in South Andros Devon Turnquest has been placed under arrest for his role in the landing and offloading of that plane in the community in the middle of the night.

Turnquest was the former aide of former FNM Leader and Cabinet Minister Tommy Turnquest. With little in his head, under Hubert Minnis the corrupt law officer moved up the ranks. Now looka this?!

We also know another officer has also been arrested.

Bahamas Press is following this latest development as we asked serious questions over the security of the local airport.

How this one think (Turnquest) he could clear an American-tracked aircraft loaded with drugs? Yinner see how dumb, stupid, CORRUPT and crooked some a our people are? I mean Devon Turnquest you throw ya whole damn career in da garbage!

We report yinner decide!