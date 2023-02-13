Two law enforcement officers arrested after a plane was left on the Congo Town runway…

Plane lands on Andros without permission to enter The Bahamas! What is dis?!

Plane left on the runway in Congo Town, Andros.

CONGO Town, Andros | Bahamas Press can confirm an Assistant Suprintendent of Police and a Sergeant has been arrested following another drug investigation in the Congo Town community of Andros.

Apparently, a plane landed at the Congo Town Airport, get this now in the middle of the night,. Residents called police and confirmed seeing packages removed from the aircraft.

By the time police arrived the bandits had left the scene and left a plane on the runway. Residents observed a group of men loading items onto a truck leaving the runway in a hurry.

Who authorized the plane to land? Who opened the airport? Who opened the gate to access the runway? Did the aircraft arrived from Russia or China? What kinda DARKNESS is this yinner dealing with in Andros?

Anyway, once again we hear two police are locked up over this latest incident! They better be in the lodge! DARKNESS AGAIN!!!!

