Three arrested in major drug bust at Cat Cay Marina!

BIMINI| Three (3) people, two (2) males and a female are in police custody after they were found in possession of ninety-six (96) kilos of suspected Cocaine on Sunday 12th February, 2023.

Preliminary reports revealed that shortly after 10.00 a.m., officers attached to the Alice Town Police Station assisted by officers from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, conducted a search of a vessel at the Cat Cay Marina, where they discovered and confiscated the drugs.

The cocaine have an estimated street value of one million dollars ($1,000,000.00).

We report yinner decide!