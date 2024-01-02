Verification Exercise for Pensioners commences January 2nd 2024 – TODAY

The Treasury Building on East Street Hill North

STATEMENT: The Acting Treasurer of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas advises all Bahamas Government Pensioners, Parliamentary, Judicial, Official, World War 1 Veterans & Widows, Bahamas Widows’ & Orphans’ and Re-employed pensioners, whose pension payments are paid directly into their bank accounts that verification for the January 2024 Verification Exercise commences January 2nd 2024.

Pensioners’ are further advised to visit the Pension Section, ground floor of the Public Treasury Department Building, situated on the corner of East & North streets, Nassau Bahamas, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. weekdays, bringing with them a vali form of identification such as a Passport, National Insurance card or Drivers’ license.

The following Life and Payment Verification certificates are available at the Treasury Departments, Nassau, Freeport and Abaco, at the Family Island Administrators Offices or via the Bahamas Government website, www.bahamas.gov.bs, for Pensioners with a disability and or residing outside of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas: