WOMAN DROWNS IN BIMINI…

BIMINI| Police in Bimini are investigating the circumstances surrounding a drowning incident that claimed the life of a 75-year-old American female from Southport, North Carolina.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday 01st January, 2024, shortly before 8:00 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was onboard a sailboat moored at Honeymoon Harbor, and while transitioning from the sailboat to a dingy, she slipped and fell into the water.

A family member quickly retrieved the victim from the water and immediately performed CPR before she became unresponsive.

Subsequently, she was transported to the local clinic, where she was examined by the medical doctor, who declared her deceased.

Investigation continues into the matter