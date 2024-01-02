Female stabbed another in club on St. Albans Drive…

NASSAU| An investigation is underway into a stabbing incident that occurred on Tuesday 02nd January, 2024 resulting in a 21-year-old female being hospitalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 3:00 a.m., the female victim was at a local nightspot

located on St. Albans Drive when she was involved in a violent altercation with an unidentified female.

That altercation escalated when the unknown female produced a sharp object and violently stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was transported in a private vehicle to the hospital, where her condition is listed as “serious”. Her condition is still not known but we hope this is a warning that the murder spirit is in these clubs!

WE GONE!