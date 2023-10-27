Well-known political activist caught up in Immigration Investigation…

Immigration Headquarters.

NASSAU| A well known political activist has been questioned by police in connectiom with that corruption matter at the Department of Immigration.

WELL-placed sources tell us the activist, who BP once ran off national radio before, was stationed down in Haiti. Well he is in trouble once again.

Police are tight-lipped on the investigation but Bahamas Press gat da scoop.

Several Immigration Department officers will be charged in the illegal sale of documents to foreign nationals. The political activist is all tie up ‘like a muffin’ in the alleged crimes of fraud within the department.

Will he too be brought before the courts? And why yinner think the Media houses are so silent on this development?

Is the political activist still some agent for the Opposition? Or perhaps he has friends inside MY GOVERNMENT and hiding in some back office with protection? (LOOK Here) WE GA SOON KNOW!

How did the said political activist get selling our documents? How?! And ya can’t charge the Bahamian Immigrstion Officers without charging the man behind the scam. But we ga wstch this one close!

We ga report and let yinner decide!