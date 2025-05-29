WSc delivers new Bannerman Town to Wemyss Bight water contract between Bahamas Striping and Rowdy Boys Construction

Representatives of Rowdy Boys Construction and Bahamas Striping with Hon. Leon Lundy at new WSc.contract signing.

NASSAU| Water and Sewerage recorded another contract signing between Bahamas Striping (@bahamasstriping) and Rowdy Boys Construction which marks a major step forward in expanding access to piped water for communities in South Eleuthera.

The project will expand water services from Bannerman Town to Wemyss Bight; reducing reliance on tanker service while connecting more homes and businesses onto their water network. The goal is designed to make access easier, faster, and more reliable.

With over 63 miles of new water mains and more than 1,100 new service connections planned, WSc is committed to making daily life better for the families they serve.

Minister of State overseeing the Water and Sewerage Corporation Hon. Leon Lundy spoke saying, “This contract signing is not simply about water mains or roadworks. It is a testament to our Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that every Bahamian, regardless of geography, enjoys equitable access to essential infrastructure and public services.

“We are delivering on our promise. This administration, under the leadership of the Hon. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, has made Family Island development not just a policy item, but a national priority, from water and roads to healthcare, education, and digital access. We are not only investing in physical infrastructure; we are investing in people, in livelihoods, and in

opportunity.”

Minister Lundy added, “This initiative forms part of a broader Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, ushering in a new era in how we approach large-scale national infrastructure. It is forward-looking, sustainable, and accountable. And most importantly, it is people-centered.

“From Cat Island to Exuma, from Andros to Long Island, and in Eleuthera, this government is working steadily and deliberately to close the development gap between New Providence and the Family Islands.”

More than $7 million in new and upgraded water storage infrastructure is currently underway across Eleuthera. This includes upgrades at Waterford,Tarpum Bay, the Naval Base, Bogue, Spanish Wells, and Harbour Island, strengthening the overall reliability and resilience of the water supply systems.

This is more than a project. It’s progress.

We report yinner decide!