YOUNG 22-YEAR-OLD MOTHER SHOT DEAD IN DRIVEBY…

Police in Red Land Acers community late last night.

NASSAU| Police are aggressively searching for a male who shot and killed a 22 year old female outside an apartment complex, in Red Land Acres.



The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Friday 14th October 2022.



Preliminary reports reveal that the victim was standing outside the complex when she was

approached and subsequently shot multiple times by a male who exited a dark colored Japanese vehicle.

EMS personnel confirmed that the victim, who is believed to be a Jamaican national, had no vital signs of life.

At present police are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this incident. Investigations continue.

Now if you follow information like BP just this past week on Wednesday a male was shot in this same area and taken by private vehicle to hospital. What those on the street know and we don’t know yet wiĺl be interesting, but we believe these shootings are all connected.

We report yinner decide!