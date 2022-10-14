GOVERNMENT HIGH graduate and pastry chef now being questioned in the murder of British citizen Marcus Hinsbey…

Felicia Bonimy

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a former pastry chef at The Lyford Cay Club and Sandals Royal Bahamian is being questioned by police in connection with the fatal stabbing of British citizen Marcus Hinsbey.

Felicia Bonimy has been taken into custody by police on the matter where she is being questioned.

Hinsbey, a technical accounts manager Cable Bahamas, who was also the Association head at the condo complex where lived. He, was found sometime around 10.30 on September 27th at The Vineto, on Atlantic Drive in Cable Beach just behind SuperValue foodstore.

Now we are hearing Marcus’ violent end was over money. He was found with multiple lacerations about his body. It is alleged that Bonimy was a close friend of the victim.

The accused has one son and boy it ain’t looking good for her. But BP gata get back in the room to hear more.

We report yinner decide!