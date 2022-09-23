NASSAU| The American Cutter Robert Yered transferred some 12 Cubans and one South African to the Royal Bahamas Police Force today, after Bahamian authorities requested assistance in rescuing people in our territorial seas.

With all this bad weather traveling migrants are still trying to make their way into the US.

Thank goodness for the US Coast Guard after all of Commadore King senior men breakup the new vessels we in the Bahamas have to call for help to protect our borders. Meanwhile, King, who was appointed by Minnis, is still running the RBDF. AMAZING HEY?!

