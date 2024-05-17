124 HAITIAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED TO CAP-HAITIEN, HAITI

Illegal Migrants returned to Haiti on Wednesday by the Department of Immigration.

On Wednesday, May 15, the Department effectively executed the repatriation of a group of illegal migrants from the Lynden Pindling International Airport, New Providence to Cap-Haitien, Haiti. At approximately 9:11 a.m., a Bahamasair chartered flight departed New Providence en route to Haiti with one hundred twenty-four (124) Haitian nationals onboard; a hundred and eight (108) adult males, thirteen (13) adult females and three (3) minors.

The Department’s Deportation and Enforcement Units led the escort. All security and health protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts and migrants remain the highest priority.

For more information, call the Public Relations Unit at 1-242-322-7530, visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs, or call our Investigation hotlines (anonymously) at 1-242-604-0249, 1-242-604-0171/2 or 1-242-604-0196.