BIG WIN FOR MINNIS TONIGHT – FOLLOWING MASS SALAMI CANDIDATE LAUNCH!

Minnis big launch at Bahamar while Pintard organized a failed mix and mingle at Breezes.

NASSAU| With some calling it the come back rally former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis delivered a strong show of support for his return to the helm of the FNM.

Scores flocked the Baha Mar Convention Centre to welcome Hubert Minnis and wife Patricia Minnis to a swelling crowd of FNM supporters.

The former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, is running for leader at the Free National Movement’s convention next month against sitting Leader Michael Pintard.

Former DNA Leader and cousin of Minnis, Branville McCartney, introduced the Killarney MP and called for Minnis to return and once again lead the FNM.

Meanwhile, at Breezes SuperClub Pintard organized a small flat Mix and Mingle event to show support for his leadership bid. No MP current or former showed up. Pintard was welcomed to the stage not by his Chairman Duane Sands or Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, who both were not seen anywhere tonight. Rather, Pintard was introduced by a man who is now in the middle of a police investigation. WHAT IS THIS?

Many of the few guests backshot the free rum and ran to Baha Mar where the real money, food and rum was gathered for supporters.

ALL WE GA SAY IS THIS: IT AIN’T LOOKING GOOD FOR THE PINTARD CAMP. The FNM Leader was endorsed by Prime Minister Davis in Parliament this week.

We report yinner decide!