A second police officer set to be charged with rape was fired from the RBPF on Friday…

Reserve Inspector Eldridge Lemonte Edwards

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning another RBPF Reservist has been fired from the Force this past Friday.

Reserve Inspector Eldridge Lemonte Edwards was discharged from the RBPF in accordance with Section 21 (1) (c) of the Police Act 2009.

From what we at BP know, Edwards was arrested and accused following rape allegations. The accused is also a Taxi Driver.

Now from our own international Intel Edwards did not grow up in the Bahamas but lived and grew up in Hallandale, FLa in the United States of America. How did he pass vetting on the RBPF? HOW? Why did he leave the US, and did he possess some criminal record there to return here? Ya mean BP gata do the job of SIB TOO? HOW DID HE END UP ON THE POLICE FORCE?! HOW!?

BP is concerned with all this darkness that is engulfing the community of Law Enforcement. Just three months ago prosecutors charged Gregory Taylor Jr, 36, another police officer, with procuring a 13-year-old girl to engage in unlawful sexual intercourse with her. BP is watching these incidents and we ask daily who ga police da police? WE GONE!

We report yinner decide!