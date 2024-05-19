Free National Movement MCM Member Cedric Parker KC passes…

MCM Member Cedric Parker KC

NASSAU| Opposition Leader Michael Pintard tonight is mourning the loss of MCM Member Cedric Parker KC.

Pintard described Mr Parker as one who displayed courage and dedication, using his life to move the Free National Movement into governance.

“Mr Parker demonstrated his commitment to the FNM in many ways, including providing legal advice. That commitment was no more evident than his agreement to stand as a candidate in the Holy Cross constituency in 1982 and again in 1987,” Pintard said.

Parker hailed from Abaco studied at the university of the West indies, became a teacher, then principal in the Family Island schools. He moved into the legal profession, starting his career at the Chambers of Henry Bostwick KC and later developed his own practice, specializing in Real Property, Commercial and Civil Litigation.

To his family we at BP express our sincere condolences and pray that his soul rests in peace.