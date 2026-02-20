127 HAITIAN NATIONALS DEPORTED; 24 CONVICTED

Haitian migrants file photo – July 5, 2018.

New Providence – Today, the Deportation and Removal Units successfully executed deportation orders, resulting in the removal of one hundred and twenty-seven (127) Haitian nationals, comprising ninety-five (95) males and thirty-two (32) females. The group departed from Lynden Pindling International Airport at 10:10 a.m. en route to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on board a Bahamasair flight.

Additionally, today, nine (9) Haitian nationals appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux in Magistrate’s Court No. 2. Of the group, eight (8) were convicted of Overstaying and one (1) was convicted of Illegal Landing. All individuals pleaded guilty to the charges. The group received fines and sentences ranging from $300.00 to $3,000.00, and from one month to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

On 18 February, fifteen (15) Haitian nationals appeared before Magistrate Abigail Farrington in Magistrate’s Court No. 6. Of the fifteen, thirteen (13) were convicted of Overstaying, while two (2) were convicted of Illegal Landing.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-

0249 or 242-604-0171/2.