18-YEAR-OLD Henricka McPhee is homicide victim in Kemp Road this morning…

Henricka McPhee, 18

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified that 18-year-old female homicide victim following a shooting 1am in the Coleman Lane, Kemp Road community.

Henricka McPhee is the homicide victim. She and another male were driving in a Nissan March when three gunmen jumped out of bushes like terrorists and opened heavy fire on McPhee and a 22-year-old male.

Both were taken to hospital where she died and the male who suffered multiple gunshots also is listed in stable condition.

All we at BP ga say is dis: Choose carefully who ya ride and die with these days.

Wr ga report yinner decide!