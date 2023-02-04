Young 18-year-old female shot dead in Kemp Road while driving with a 22-year-old male! Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds

file photo

NASSAU| Police are aggressively searching for three (3) males who opened fire on a Nissan March, killing a female and injuring a male.



According to reports, shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday 04th February, 2023 police were notified of gunshots being discharged by its Shot-spotter technology in the Kemp Road area.



Information received, a 22 year old male was along with an 18 year old female, on Coleman Lane, when they were approached by three (3) males, all of whom were armed with high powered weapons.



It is reported the males emerged from nearby bushes, opened fire on the couple, which resulted in both people being shot multiple times.

The victims were taken to hospital, where the male is detained in stable condition. Police

investigations continue.