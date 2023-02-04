MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE BAHAMAS PORT DEPARTMENT AND PORT MIAMI

NASSAU| On Tuesday, January 31 st , 2023, a delegation led by the Minister of Transport and Housing, The Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, traveled to Miami, Florida to solidify the partnership between the Bahamas Port Department and Port Miami, via signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two ports.

The delegation included the Acting Permanent Secretary, Ms. Gaynell Rolle, the Acting Port Controller, Senior Commander Berne Wright, and Assistant Port Controller, Ms. Lonna Bethel. The Bahamas delegation met with Port Director and CEO of Port Miami, Mrs. Hydi Webb, along with Deputy Port Director, Mr. Frederick Wong, Jr., Director of Government and International Relations, Ms. Debra Owens, and Cargo Analyst, Mr. Sonless Martin.

In recognition of the shared interest between the Port Department and Port Miami, the MOU seeks to strengthen effective and efficient port management within the geographically-proximate area of both ports.

Ultimately, the parties agreed to work together to foster cooperation, information exchange and technical assistance on several points of interests in the maritime sector, including port security, sustainable maritime practices and crew and passenger safety. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)