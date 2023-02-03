Citizen condemns the threats of death against The PM by Minnis goons….

Dear Editor,

Today’s action by an unnamed person who called the office and threatened the life of our country’s Prime Minister is disturbing, to say the least.

We as citizens CANNOT AND SHOULD NOT remain silent in our condemnation of this act. It is serious, upsetting, and dangerous to say the least.

We claim that we are a passive people but the vitriol and hatred that has been disseminated on social media in recent times would cause one to wonder if this is true.

I will wait with bated breath to see how long it will take for persons in our country to SPEAK OUT IN A LOUD VOICE AND CONDEMN THE ACTIONS OF THE PERPETRATOR……I’M WAITING TO HEAR FROM

A. THE CHRISTIAN COUNCIL

B. THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION

C. THE OFFICIAL OPPOSITION PARTY

D. THE ANGLICAN BISHOP, LAISH BOYD

E. THE CATHOLIC BISHOP, PATRICK PINDER

F. THE ORGANIZATION FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE

G. BISHOP NEIL ELLIS

H. OTHER LEADERS THROUGHOUT THIS COUNTRY.

I AM WAITING!

Signed,

A Law Abiding Citizen