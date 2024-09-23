Professionals honoured at Sixth Annual ’40 Under 40′ Young Professional Corporate Reception and Gala.

Acting PM Cooper

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper delivered congratulatory remarks at the Sixth Annual ’40 Under 40′ Young Professional Corporate Reception and Gala, September 21, 2024 at Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar.

He was accompanied by Mrs. Cecilia Cooper. In attendance were Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Michael Pintard; Former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham and Mrs. Delores Ingraham; Secretary to the Cabinet Mrs. Nicole Campell and Mr. Campbell, and other dignitaries.

In routinely honouring bright young stars, Bahamas Professional Services, the event’s organizer — highlights and recognizes achievement among some of the nation’s most outstanding persons under the age of 40. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)