PM Davis and Brian A. Nichols, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State

PM DAVIS: Today, I had a productive meeting with Brian A. Nichols, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

We discussed key regional issues, including our shared commitment to enhancing security cooperation throughout the Caribbean. Strengthening these partnerships is crucial for safeguarding the prosperity and safety of our region.

Together, we will continue to address the challenges we face, ensuring a more secure and resilient future for all.