Boating accident on Eleuthera on Sunday – All three passengers are ok…

File photo

ELEUTHERA| Police on Eleuthera are investigating a boating accident which occurred in the Coco Da Mama area, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, resulting in two females and one adult male sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 11:00 p.m. the boat operator ran aground in the vicinity of Coco Da Mama, resulting in a 31-year-old male sustaining an injury to his hand, while the two females, aged 22 and 36, suffered minor injuries to the head and back, respectively.

The injured individuals were transported to the Palmetto Point medical facility for further medical attention.

Police are urging boaters to remain vigilant and ensure that all passengers are equipped with life vests.