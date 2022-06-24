4TH HOMICIDE VICTIM FOR THE WEEK IS A 2003 R. M BAILEY GRADUATE!

Walter Kavash Lockhart

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the 66th homicide victim to be Walter Kavash Lockhart.

The 2003 R.M. Bailey graduate was not on bail but was a known Drug Lord in the country.

His baby mama yinner should recall was the police woman caught with drugs (Toni Sweeting) some years back. Yinner forget that hey? Well this is why BP is here!

Lockhart was gunned down on Robinson Road. His body was riddled with bullets and lay motionless after being sprayed. BP has warned yinner with relatives in these criminal dealings to leave the country. But we guess yinner rather see them dying in the street!

We report yinner decide!