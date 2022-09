Eric Friths 22 at 700 robbery on September 9th.

NASSAU| One of the gunmen in that 700 Wines Armed robbery is dead and his mother has confessed that he was a known thief in the community.

Eric Friths was wanted by police for his crime on the 10th of September 2022, where he held up staff and patrons at the Bernard Road store. He was gunned down by police 16 days later in the Gamble Heights Community. Wow 16 days and he is out the earth.

*Anyway…If you Live BY the gun…you shall DIE BY IT! AND DAS DAT!*