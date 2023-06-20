A 19-YEAR-OLD MALE BEAT AND SEXUALLY ASSAULTED an 83-year-old woman?

Where is the sexual offenders register?! WE ARE IN TROUBLE!!!

file photo

NASSAU| Police are questioning a 19-year-old male who is suspected of beating and sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman yesterday afternoon.

The suspect, a resident of Warren Street, Oaks Field, reportedly attacked the elderly woman at her Market Street home around 2:30 p.m. Police arrested the suspect around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Soldier Road.

“Police are aggressively investigating and appealing to members of the public, especially those who have elderly family members to visit them regularly and make arrangements to have an adult caretaker assist with their daily needs,” police said in a statement.

We are in trouble! Dey sexing the churrin and the grandmothers nah! Where is the sexual offenders register! Where is it?

We report yinner decide!