Mother beats son with electrical cord over 1.0 GPA at a private school… She returns to court October 19th…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 32-year-old woman who beat her 11-year-old son with an electrical cord over his bad grades has been granted a conditional discharge.

The child’s grandparents took him to the hospital following the beating on June 14th where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the mother and charged her with cruelty to children.

She admitted the charge at her arraignment before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

The court heard that the child attends a private school and his mother disciplined him because he got a 1.0 GPA.

The mother will avoid having a criminal record if she attends anger management and parenting classes for four months.

A failure to comply with the conditions will result in the woman having to pay a $3,000 fine and serving a six-month prison sentence.

She is expected to return to court on October 19 for a status report.