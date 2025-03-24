A 79-year-old man in Abaco attempted to end his life on Sunday!

File Photo

ABACO| Now here is another crazy story. Police on Abaco are investigating another attempted suicide incident in the community.

According to officers it was reported that a 79-year-old man attempted to end his life with a sharp object which cut into his stomach.

The incident unfolded sometime before 7am at a residence on Church Street in Pelican Shores on Sunday 23rd March 2025. The man was taken to the local clinic in Marsh Harbour, and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

At 79 what would cause a man to take his life? What is this in Abaco? Just a few weeks ago Tim Sands ended his life on Guana Cay in the Abacos. What happening with yinner?

We report yinner decide!