A 39-year-old biker is the latest traffic fatality  crash victim

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Kingsley Adderley

BREAKING| Traffic police wrapped up around 2am this morning another traffic fatality incident which claimed the life of a 39-year-old male.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Mr Kingsley Adderley.

The male was driving in the area when he lost control of his white Honda bike and crashed while driving south on Soldier Road near the Woodlawn Gardens burial area. He crashed into a utility pole. He died on impact.

Bahamas Press has warned these bikers of speeding anf failing to wear crash gear while driving on the streets. Who listens?