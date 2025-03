Governors Harbour road construction underway.

The Eleuthera roadwork project continues in beautiful Governors Harbour, Eleuthera courtesy of our community partners Caribbean Paving Solutions and Bahamas Striping!

Meanwhile Incoming MP for St Barnabas Minister Michael Halkitis along with Minister Clay Sweeting were on the ground in the Coconut Community inspecting road works in the area on Monday morning.

Governors Harbour road construction underway.