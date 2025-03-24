Jamaica’s 200-year-old Diocese elects Leon Golding as Bishop of Jamaica and Cayman Islands…

Leon Golding (Photo: Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands)

KINGSTON| Leon Golding has been elected the new diocesan bishop of the Anglican Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Golding, who previously served as suffragan bishop of Montego Bay, was elected on Monday during an elective assembly of the Anglican Church in Jamaica and the Cayman at St Luke Church in Cross Roads.

He will lead the over 200 congregations across the diocese and see to the direction of the bishopric.

Golding succeeds Howard Gregory as diocesan and is the 15th bishop of the 200-year-old diocese.