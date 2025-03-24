Man dies in his car after it veered off the road through Jean Street off Prince Charles…

Scenes from that traffic incident which claimed the life of a driver.

NASSAU| A man was pronounced dead on Jean Street which is just off Prince Charles Drive (Corner of the Baptist College) after his vehicle ran off the road.

Police tell us the victim was driving on Jean Street before 9am when his blue Nissan Sentra veered on the opposite side of the street and stopped into a grassy space before coming to a full stop on a fence.

Now some are reporting this as a traffic fatality, but from the looks of the vehicle and the state of the driver, to BP it looks like he suffered some cardiac incident. However that will be determined with an autopsy.

EMS services arrived and found no signs of life. The male identity is still not known at this time.

We report yinner decide!