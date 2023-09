NASSAU| Forecaster Ian McKenzie has warned Bahamians and residents of Turks and Caicos to “closely monitor” the progress of tropical depression 13, which is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane by the end of the week.

This is the peak of the Hurricane Season and it was just the anniversary of Hurricane Dorian.

Bahamians are being asked to get ready, stay alert, and prepare for what could become the worst weather of the year.

