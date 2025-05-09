A former Exuma Family Island Administrator and an Assistant Secretary in Local Government to make the FNM candidates list!

Perhaps this gives a snapshot as to how Government Documents leak!

BP names three FNM Candidates for upcoming General Elections.

NASSAU| After failing to name his candidates for the upcoming General Elections Michael Pintard is set to come head to head with former PM Hubert Ingraham over candidates selections.

BP deep sources in the Party tell us, “It ain’t long before a massive fallout comes between Pintard and Ingraham. The former PM is selecting “his” candidates for the FNM, and Pintard is also seeking to place other persons in the same seats.”

According to our source Ingraham wants to place Duane Sands in Long Island, but this decision to move the FNM Chairman to what is a relatively party safe seat is being rejected by Pintard. The leader sees Sands move out of Elizabeth to Long Island as a threat to his own leadership; planned and plotted by Ingraham. This decision will be a hot contest between the Pintard/Ingraham relationship and we will reveal more in the coming days.

Since Pintard refuses to name candidates we at Bahamas Press will.

We can now confirm Debra Moxey-Rolle the former Exuma Island Administrator sent to the island before the 2021 General Elections to block the PLP Viceroy DPM I Chester Cooper, will be announced as the FNM candidate for Exuma. And yinner could write this down: SHE WILL BE DEFEATED!

Also set to make the list on the FNM ticket is current First Assistant Secretary in the Department of Local Government Terrace Bootle. She is Hubert Ingraham’s candidate for North Abaco. Ingraham has a history of selecting poor candidates as he did when he selected taxi driver and plumber Greg Gomez who was also on the 52-week programme after returning from the United States. Gomez ran as the 2012 byelection candidate in North Abaco. Well yinner will recall the PLP won that race too.

Meanwhile, former Cabinet Minister Darren Henfield will be moved to South Abaco to face the PLP Strongman John Pinder. Henfield is not happy with this move, but Ingraham wants Bootle in his former seat. Readers would also recall Henfield was a former hardcore Minnis supporter.

Bahamas Press wants our readers eyes to remain glued to this page as we are prepared to tell all what Michael Pintard refuses to report. Pintard claimed he will name his candidates by the end of May and at the same time claimed elections are in September. AHH WELL!

