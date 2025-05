Scenes from Golden Isles Road where a male was shot dead. WAS HE ON BAIL? We do not know.

NASSAU| A male victim is dead, becoming the country’s 31st homicide victim for the year.

The shooting incident unfolded along Golden Isles Road sometime just around 9pm.

The victim succumbed on scene leaving relatives in tears and loud shouts and screams.

As we often report, somewhere tonight the killer is going to bed to rest comfortably and the killer’s family are all ready to protect the criminal who has taken a life.

Yinner soon get it.

We report yinner decide!