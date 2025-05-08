National Commission for Persons with Disabilities attends the Erin H. Gilmour School for the Blind’s Honour Roll Ceremony

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Secretariat of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) attended an Honour Roll Ceremony at the Erin H. Gilmour School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, April 25, 2025 at the Salvation Army Citadel Corps, Mackey Street.

The occasion celebrated academic achievement, perseverance, and personal growth among the student body.

Students were recognized in three categories: the Principal’s List, the Honour Roll, and the Rising Star Award. A total of seven students achieved Honour Roll status, and one student was awarded the Rising Star title for exceptional improvement and dedication to learning.

The keynote address was delivered by Permanent Secretary Jack Thompson, who reminded students that there is a place for them in this nation, a place where they can shine, contribute, and make a meaningful difference. His message underscored the value of inclusivity and the vital role each citizen plays in shaping the country’s future.

Principal Kevin E. Cartwright also inspired the audience, encouraging students to push beyond their perceived limitations. “Brilliance isn’t always visible, but it is always present,” he said, calling on students to recognize their inner potential and strive for excellence in all areas of life.

The ceremony stood as a heartfelt celebration of resilience and promise, reaffirming the school’s mission to nurture, empower, and uplift every student.

