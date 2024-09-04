A former Secretary in Roads and Parks set to be charged for millions misappropriated…

File photo

NASSAU| A former Secretary appointed and employed deep in the Roads and Parks Department has been locked up at the Carmichael Road Police Station this week and is set to be charged for stealing large sums of Government Money.

BP is learning the woman, who is a top general deep inside the FNM, has had her bank account of some $2.7 million frozen by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) while she sits deep inside the police station! The woman was granted release and will return in a couple days.

Bahamas Press is also learning a senior MP, who was already questioned on the matter, might find himself also in the line of additional questioning as a major case is set to open in the courts.

Millions are alleged to have been misappropriated in the Roads and Parks Department. Sources tell us a wide network of individuals will present themselves as witnesses on how the elaborate corruption exercise was carried out.

THIS GA BE LONG!

We report yinner decide!