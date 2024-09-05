Haitian gets jail time while the American gets probation – WELL WHAT IS THIS IN 2024?

A photo of the sloop – File photo

NASSAU| On Wednesday, September 4, in Magistrate’s Court #9 before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley, one Haitian national and one American national were convicted of Illegal Landing.

Telusdrd Carlos (M), a Haitian national, was fined $300.00 or sentenced to one (1) month in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

Meanwhile Jon Ander Berto, an American national, was ordered a conditional discharge, and placed on a three (3) months probation period pending his good behavior. On December 5, 2024, he will return to the Magistrate’s Court. Upon payment of a fine or completion of sentence and probation, all migrants were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration.

The public is reminded that the Department is committed to executing our mandate to ensure compliance Statute Laws of the country.

