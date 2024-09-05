Father is 86th homicide on Cowpen and Faith Ave this morning…

Eddie Miller is homicide victim #86

NASSAU| The 86th homicide incident for the year was recorded this morning in the community of Cowpen Road and Faith Ave. just outside the Deep South Plaza shortly after 9am (Thursday September 5th, 2024).

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Eddie Miller, who is in his forties, according to police. Miller, we know, was at the store in the south, shopping with his wife and kids, when three gunmen opened fire, hitting him multiple times about the body. EMS arrived on scene and reported him lifeless.

Miller’s wife and kids were inconsolable by the time police arrived on the scene shortly after 9am, asking the question repeatedly, “WHY THEY DO THAT?!….”

