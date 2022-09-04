A German construction worker was found dead at Wynn Group Construction Site…

A German construction worker at the Wynn construction site was found dead and believed to have committed suicide.

NASSAU| A Caucasian man was found dead at a construction site on West Bay Street today, in what police believe is a suicide.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said when officers arrived on the scene, the victim, a German worker at the site, was found with injuries to his neck.

She said his colleagues reported that he was found hanging by tie straps on the second floor of the building.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. This is the third suicide in the past few months.

In India, the country is reporting a ‘pandemic of suicides’ since the lockdowns of Covid19. Citizens are just killing themselves and authorities cannot understand why.

