A great humanitarian Dr Julie Wershing passes at 89!

Dr. Julie Wershing

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of a dear jewel of The Bahamas Dr. Julie Wershing. She was 89.

She was a Godsend. She became a medical doctor to hundreds of Bahamian children for many years here in the country.

She believed in FREE HEALTH CARE and devoted her practice in medicine – for free – to the country. SHE WAS NOT LIKE THE MEDICAL CARTEL DEM NOW DESTROYING THE HEALTH OF PEOPLE and charging an arm and leg with rising costs!

She practiced at the Hardecker Clinic near Our Lady’s Catholic Church; helping so many kids with heart problems and other serious ailments.

Dr. Julie was such a wonderful, devoted lady, a gracious humanitarian, and a precious Citizen of the KINGDOM, who gave ALL her talents in service to the young people of our country.

Tonight, we pray that the ANGELS RECEIVE HER and that the GOD OF ALL MERCIES GRANT HER A PLACE AROUND HIS TABLE!

May the soul of Dr Julie Wershing rest in peace!