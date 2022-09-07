Bereaux gets PM Davis’ endorsement as next ITU BDT Director; Bahamas launches bid for second term on ITU Council

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

Stephen Bereaux

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The former Chief Executive Officer of local telecommunications regulator, URCA (Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority), Mr. Stephen Bereaux, has been advanced by the Government of The Bahamas as the Caribbean’s candidate for election as the next Director of the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Telecommunication Development Bureau.

Mr. Bereaux’s candidacy was announced and endorsed by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip E. Davis, Q.C., during the Opening Session of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union ICT Week, Bahamas 2022, held Tuesday evening at Margaritaville Beach Resort, West Bay Street. Prime Minister Davis delivered the Keynote Address.

Mr. Davis also announced that The Bahamas has launched its bid for a second term on the ITU Council, having being elected to a seat on the Council for the 2019-2023 four-year period. The Council serves as the governing body of the ITU between plenipotentiary conferences and ensures oversight of the ITU’s activities, policies and strategies. Voting will take place during the ITU’s quadrennial Plenipotentiary Conference scheduled for September 26 through October 14 in Budapest, Romania. Both bids have received the backing of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU). The Union was birthed in New Providence in 1989.

“In our pursuit of a shared regional vision of a connected and empowered people, transforming the lives of our people through digital technologies, with these candidacies, The Bahamas is renewing its commitment to leading the region’s efforts on the global stage,” Prime Minister Davis added.

The International Telecommunication Union is described as “the most important United Nation’s Agency you have never heard of.” The election is described as “the most important election you have never heard of.” The Plenipotentiary elects the 48 Member-States that will comprise the next ITU Council, in addition to the posts of Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, Director of the Radio-communication Bureau, Director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, and Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT).

The Telecommunication Development Bureau is the arm of the ITU that focuses on bringing assistance to Developing States such as The Bahamas.

Prime Minister Davis told delegates attending the Session that Mr. Bereaux: “is undoubtedly the most qualified person to take on the mantle of BDT Director” and urged the “entire Caribbean Community” to not just support Mr. Bereaux during the upcoming elections, but to vote for him.

“It is well past time that the Caribbean and Small-Island Developing States take its place in ITU and BDT’s leadership,” Prime Minister Davis said. “Stephen Bereaux, a Bahamian, former CEO of our telecommunications regulator URCA, and currently the Deputy to the Director of the BDT, is undoubtedly the most qualified person to take on the mantle of BDT Director, having been the close partner of the current Director (Mrs. Doreen Bogdan-Martin) in achieving arguably the most successful term of leadership for the Bureau ever.

“Stephen has supported the Director and team in delivering an impactful, effective and relevant BDT, responsive to Member States’ needs and achieving levels of success that we have missed in this critical organization for some time. I hope the entire Caribbean will join The Bahamas in promoting and ensuring the success of our Caribbean candidate to succeed in the election,” Prime Minister Davis added.

“I wish to advise that a few months ago, The Bahamas launched its campaign for a seat on the ITU Council. The Bahamas represented CARICOM on that Council and this initiative is led by The Bahamas Ambassador to the ITU, His Excellency, Leon Williams. The CTU has given its support to the Candidacy and my government thanks them,” Prime Minister Davis said. “I urge all to support and vote for The Bahamas’ Candidacy.”

Prime Davis said: “In our pursuit of a shared regional vision of a connected and empowered people, transforming the lives of our people through digital technologies, with these candidacies, The Bahamas is renewing its commitment to leading the region’s efforts on the global stage.”

The Bahamas’ bid for a second, consecutive term on the ITU Council, is being led by Bahamas Non-Resident Ambassador to the International Telecommunications Union, His Excellency Leon Williams.