NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the government has a multi-pronged approach aimed at the revitalization and modernization of BPL.

“These steps are essential, but BPL does not have the financial resources to execute the plan,” the Minister said during her Contribution to the 2023-2024 Mid-Year Budget Debate in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.



“Therefore, it is paramount that we attract capital and expertise where needed to ensure that we build a robust and resilient utility capable of servicing the Bahamian people for generations to come.”

She added, “Our goal is to select partners who are 15 best in class and have the global reach to achieve that gold standard.”

The Minister stressed that this is not an effort to privatize BPL.

“We are going to leverage strategic partners to ensure that BPL remains a viable energy utility meeting the current and future needs of all Bahamians.”

She said it is not an attempt to lay off Bahamian workers or deny their rights under their union agreements.

“There will be no BPL layoffs. Instead, we are creating new and exciting roles and training opportunities for BPL’s staff so that they can help transform BPL’s reputation into a premier service provider.”

The Energy Minister also noted that this is not an attempt at union busting.

She said, “BPL will continue to honor the terms and conditions set out in the current industrial agreements with the Bahamas Electrical Utility

Managerial Union and the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union.

“This administration does not support union busting and we respect the rights of workers who represent the heart and soul of BPL’s operations.”

Improving the Nation’s Existing Energy System: Minister Coleby-Davis said this Administration has an aggressive Energy Roadmap to improve the nation’s existing energy system and achieve a 30 percent renewable energy target by 2030.

“Our 2030 energy goal is to create an affordable energy system that powers all modern life: reliably, safely, and sustainably.

“We are embarking upon a transformational energy journey, with tremendous benefit to all Bahamians and we encourage all right-thinking Bahamians to join us on this exciting new path.”

She said as the government rolls out its plan, it is aiming to see a reduction in electricity bills being felt gradually by consumers by July 2024 and greater improvements in the reliability and resiliency of the energy sector by the end of year.