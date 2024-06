The body of Thomas Arlington Edison Evans, KC received at Christ Church at Cathedral.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A State-Recognized Funeral was held for former Acting Justice of the Supreme Court, Thomas Arlington Edison Evans, KC, on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Christ Church Cathedral. Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin delivered Remarks.

Interment was at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church Cemetery. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)