Sculpture by Tyrone Ferguson commemorates the Central Bank’s 50th Anniversary

Central Bank Staff at 50th event.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — On the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Central Bank of The Bahamas, the artist Tyrone Ferguson was commissioned to create a sculpture to commemorate the historic event.

His sculpture creation is pictured here, unveiled June 21, 2024, situated on the Front Lawn of the Frederick Street entrance of the Central Bank. Governor of the Central Bank, John Rolle, gave remarks, and the Central Bank’s 50th Anniversary Choir performed a musical selection.

Governor John Rolle is pictured giving an address, and congratulating the artist, Mr. Ferguson. (BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside)