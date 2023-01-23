A vehicle stolen around midnight on Sunday found in Yellow Elder…

File photo

NASSAU| Watch this now, police recovered a 2014 silver Ford Focus which was reportedly taken during an Armed Robbery on Sunday 22nd January, 2023.

According to reports shortly after 12:00 midnight, police were notified of the vehicle being stolen from a male at gun point in the area of the caves, West Bay Street. (WHAT he been doing around the Caves?)



Anyway, officers attached to operation Cease Fire recovered the vehicle shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday 22nd January, 2023 in the area of Nelson Road, Yellow Elder Gardens.

No arrests were made in connection with this incident. Nelson Road should become an area of interest.

We report yinner decide!