Abaco pastor arrested for sexually assaulting a teen girl from the age of 10

ABACO| Another nasty pastor has been arrested by police following discovery that he was molesting a young female in his care from the age of 10.

Bahamas Press has learned nasty pastor 63-year-old Archie Cooper of Coopers Town, Abaco was formally arrested for sexually assaulting a teen girl from the age of 10. Documents revealed in statements how the nasty pastor threatened to end the life of the young victim if she revealed his behaviours.

At age 16 relatives were notified of the sexual violence and police have taken the WICKED preacher into custody.

We understand the young victim was deeply depressed and traumatized by the long ordeal.

Let’s hope justice is delivered!

