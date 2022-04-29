Blair and Clinton Address Crypto Bahamas Conference

Former British PM Tony Blair, President Bill Clinton and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried at Baha Mar.

NASSAU| Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former United States President Bill Clinton speak to attendees on “The World Today” at the FTX Crypto Bahamas Conference being held at Baha Mar.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C is positioning the Bahamas for a Global Experience into the future. His government is engaging the world to transfrom our economy, while creating new bold opportunities for our people.

This week was another BIG week for The Bahamas as Crypto innovators and visionary minds arrived in the Bahamas for its global event FTX/SALT Conference.

The Bahamas is indeed open for business once again!